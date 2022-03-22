3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Andrew Dari Chiwitey, has made a passionate appeal to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to extend help to victims of last Saturday’s rainstorm in the Kalba community.

The rainstorm on Saturday in Kalba in the Savannah Region affected 78 houses, displacing over a hundred people, according to NADMO.

Speaking to Citi News after touring the community on Monday, Mr. Chiwitey said NADMO and the government must urgently attend to the victims.

Victims of Saturday’s rainstorm are still counting their losses.

The Health Centre in the community has been closed down following the storm, which ripped off its roofs.

“Kalba is one of the major towns in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba so whatever happens to Kalba affects the entire district. The extent of the damage is serious,” the MP added.

“You saw the people fixing their individual homes, but let me call on NADMO to as a matter of urgency come in to assist the people of Kalba. Whatever disaster that happens, government is able to help. This is also a major disaster, so they must come in to assist.”

The MP said his immediate focus is to ensure the health centre is fixed for health services to resume.

“The clinic is my major concern, so I have asked the in-charge that they should quickly come out with the estimates, so we put ourselves together to fix it. I spoke to the health director, and we have agreed that the little health fund that I have we should quickly get it out and see how we can fix the health centre, to allow the people of Kalba to get health care.”

Meanwhile, some youth of the town have been volunteering to re-roof parts of the health centre.

Chief Physician Assistant of the Centre, George Sobiitey, while thanking the community for the support, said more is needed to resume services.

The District Health Director, Abubakari Alhassan who also visited the facility described the situation as dire.

Source: citifmonline.com