3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Gushegu in the Northern Region, Dr. Ziblim Iddi has formally written to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on his decision to pull out of the upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.

The primaries originally scheduled for April 25 was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The NPP set June 20 as the new date for the election following the easing of restrictions on public gathering by President Akufo-Addo on May 31.

But Dr. Ziblim Iddi, who is also the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, in a letter dated June 4 addressed to the General Secretary of the NPP expressed the difficulty of his decision to step down.

“I arrived at this painful decision after a very broad consultation and deep introspection,” he said in the letter.

He copied Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President and National Campaign Manager of the NPP in the letter.

He has therefore asked the party to withdraw his application and delete his profile on the Notice of Poll and ballot paper for the elections.