9 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region Hon. Rita Nana Odoley Sowah has supported a total of 554 constituents to acquire various skills for sustainable livelihoods.

The Member of Parliament sponsored participants for three to six- month programmmes depending on the chosen career path, under an initiative dubbed the Ny3 Awo Kpakpa Skills Training Programme. The 3rd graduation ceremony was held last Friday , November 22, 2024 at the forecourt of the La Bethel Presbyterian Church, where about 274 fresh graduates received startup tools, materials, and equipment to begin work immediately.

The training covered areas such as catering, fashion design, dressmaking, cosmetology, ice cream making, soap making, and bead crafting. Graduates received items such as sewing machines, gas cylinders, baking flour, soap - making bowls, certificates, and even some cash to assist selected participants in starting their ventures.

The Member of Parliament in her address said, This day is not just about certificates or the completion of training . It is proof of the power of empowerment , a demonstration of what happens when we invest in our people,"

She recalled her commitment upon becoming MP to transform La Dadekotopon into a hub of empowerment and opportunity.

"I envisioned a community where every person, regardless of age or background, has the tools to thrive," she said.

She described the Ny3 Awo Kpakpa Skills Training Program as the realization of this vision , nothing.

"With two successful sessions already completed and the graduation of 274 more skilled individuals today, we are not just equipping our people with vocational skills we are unlocking potential, breaking the chains of unemployment , and paving the way for economic independence."

On the future of the program, Hon. Rita Sowah highlighted the following goals:

Expansion of Courses for Gender Balance: Introducing training in plumbing , electrical repairs, and phone repairs to attract more men while maintaining inclusivity for women.

A National Vocational Empowerment Scheme: Scaling programs like Ny3 Awo Kpakpa to benefit communities across Ghana.

Access to Start-Up Support Providing graduates with tools, mentorship, and funding to launch successful businesses.

Incorporating Modern Technology: Updating courses to include digital skills, e - commerce strategies, and global market integration.

The Member of Parliament praised the graduates as " trailblazers of this transformation" and reiterated the commitment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to provide all Ghanaians with access to quality training and meaning opportunities.

"Together, we will ensure that Ghana becomes a nation where effort meets reward, where innovation thrives, and where our people lead the way," she concluded.

Story by Bugbila Moadow.