1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim in the Eastern Region, Frederick Adom has donated over 4,500 Mathematical sets and 10 sewing machines to the basic and senior high schools in his constituency.

The donation was aimed at helping the students of the beneficiary schools to improve upon their academics.

The mathematical sets were distributed to all JHS students in the constituency whiles the 10 sewing machines were distributed to Adeiso and Kwaobaah Nyanoa Community DA Senior High Schools respectively.

Speaking at the presentation he said, "I promised to donate mathematical sets to JHS 2&3 but now I’m donating 4,500 maths sets to both JHS 1,2&3," he said.

“I further donate 10 sowing machines to Adeisu SHS and Kwaobaah Nyanoa SHS to help improve vocational skills in the constituency,” the MP stated.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s contribution to the education sector is exceptional and that as an MP, he will try his best to make it happen.

“The President’s vision in education is exceptional and if you look at the Free SHS program, it is a very wonderful thing that since independence, we’ve not seen it before.

“If such policy is in progress then it important that we the MPs ensure the success of the President's vision," he stated.

Frederick Adom promised more developmental projects in the constituency to improve learning activities in the various schools. He disclosed that he is working on securing scholarships for SHS and JHS graduates to motivates students in the area.

The representatives from the Education Directorate who received the items on behalf of the schools expressed gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture.