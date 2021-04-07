3 hours ago

A driver working for a Member of Parliament has claimed that he and some of his colleagues who also work for MPs operate under poor conditions.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the driver, only going by Ebo, said drivers’ social security contributions were also not being paid by MPs.

He said he was the secretary of the MPs drivers union.

“My first MP was able to pay my SSNIT [Social Security and National Insurance Trust] contribution, but the second one refused to pay,” Ebo said.

He believes the MPs should know better.

“Some of the bosses of these drivers are not paying their SSNIT contributions and these MPs are lawmakers. They know the law more than the drivers,” Ebo said.

According to him, the MPs’ drivers are paid in cash and some make as low as GHS300.

“We are paid in cash. Sometimes you will be in the car, and they will count the money for you… Someone is taking GHS300 in Parliament house now as we speak,” Ebo said.

Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Department of Parliament has declined comment on the matter indicating that it does not have jurisdiction over MPs drivers.

Source: citifmonline