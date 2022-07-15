2 hours ago

Management of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has revealed that Meridian Port Service (MPS) has agreed to cede 20 percent of container traffic to the Authority effective August 1, 2022.

The decision was arrived at after a crunch meeting with the Minister of Transport, Board Chairman of the Authority, the Director of Tema Port and the Chief Executive Officer of MPS.

Cabinet in 2019 approved that MPS hands over 20% share of container traffic to GPHA. Its implementation has since been delayed leading to a two-day protest by workers of GPHA.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, management assured staff of its commitment to ensuring effective implementation.

“A letter was issued under the hand of the CEO of MPS, Mohammed Samara, indicating the willingness of MPS to cede the handling of the 20 percent gateway container traffic to GPHA for two years effective 1August 2022,” the statement said.

Contentions over the matter compelled the Maritime and Dockworkers Union to strike, resulting in the cessation of sailing and berthing of vessels at the Port.

The workers complained about the perceived refusal of the Meridian Port Service (MPS), to hand over 20 percent of the containerised cargo to GPHA during the exclusivity period of 10 years as directed by Cabinet in 2019.

The union had complained that the directives have been duly communicated to MPS with several reminders, but the private company did not adhere.

The union was concerned that GPHA was being denied needed revenue because importers may not be obligated to pay handling charges and other fees that may be due to the Authority.

