1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak says even though he’s currently in Accra, he’s unable to attend to Parliament after the Speaker recalled the House because he’s spending quality time with his family.

Ras Mubarak joins many of his colleagues in the Minority caucus who are unhappy with Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye’s decision to recall the House three days after suspending sitting indefinitely.

A statement from Parliament said among other reasons for MPs being called back, the Finance Minister will present a policy statement to the House on measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

But speaking to host Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM, Hon. Ras Mubarak stated that he considers spending quality time with his family very important and will not attend Parliament especially when he’ll not do much if he turns up.

“My colleagues will be going which is good, but I have made plans that I’m spending these few days with my family. They haven’t seen me in a long time, I leave before my kids wake up and by the time I’ll come back they are asleep. It is equally important that I spend quality time with them. So for me, I will not go to Parliament but some of my colleagues who are in Accra who don’t have serious commitments to either family or other things will go. Besides, the Finance Committee of Parliament will do much of the work scheduled for today and I am not part of that committee. The Finance Minister is coming to Parliament to announce the policy statement after that it will be referred to the Finance Committee and that ends it.

He added: “Unless they have other agenda that is hidden from us, and that is a problem I have with this Speaker and this Majority Leader. When we have all agreed to do a specific work on a particular day when there’s a change of mind they will not inform anybody and will spring a surprise on us.”

