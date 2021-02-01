1 hour ago

Just as what emerged in Ghana's Parliament early this year, some MPs in Kenyan could not control their tempers as a stand-off ensued between them.

On Monday at the funeral of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father when Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and South Mugirango colleague Sylvanus Osoro exchange blows over the latter’s utterances against Deputy President William Ruto who was present.

The fracas disrupted the funeral service for several minutes after the MPs clashed.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga, was not spared either as a section of the mourners booed him when he broached the subject of Ruto’s wheelbarrow handouts to the youth at the tail end of his speech.

Raila said that internal wrangles in Jubilee are not linked to the BBI debate.