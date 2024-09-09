2 hours ago

Ghanaian actor Clement Brobbey, commonly known as Mr. Beautiful, has revealed why his colleague Kofi Adu, also known as Agya Koo, stopped supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mr. Beautiful, Agya Koo was a dedicated supporter of the NDC and had a close relationship with former First Lady Lordina Mahama.

He recounted an incident where Agya Koo was denied entry to visit Lordina by the police at her residence, which angered the actor.

Speaking on the Urban Blend show on Accra-based 3FM, Mr. Beautiful explained that this incident upset Agya Koo, leading him to leave the NDC and support the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Beautiful also mentioned that other celebrities have stopped supporting the NDC since the party went into opposition, although he continues to support it.

“President Mahama did a lot for many celebrities, but since the NPP came into power, they changed their allegiance. Agya Koo was among them. He had a strong relationship with Mahama’s wife and even had her personal contact. However, after being denied access to Lordina by the police, he decided to switch from the NDC to the NPP.

“Lordina was unaware of Agya Koo’s visit, but he claimed the police blocked him from seeing her, which led him to stop supporting the party. You can call him to confirm this. Other celebrities have done similar things and switched to the NPP,” he narrated.

Mr. Beautiful has been actively supporting the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.