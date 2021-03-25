3 hours ago

Mobile telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has presented personal protective equipment (PPE) to three hospitals in the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiary facilities are the Ejisu Government Hospital, KNUST and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital all in Kumasi.

Items donated included face shields, gloves, non-contact thermometers, methylated spirit and coveralls.

Speaking at separate presentation events, the General Manager in charge of MTN Northern Business District, Nii Adotey Mingle, said the company was committed to resourcing hospitals to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the provision of PPE.

He said in all, five hospitals in the Ashanti Region would benefit from the company’s assistance programme and would bring to 29, the total number of hospitals across the country to receive support from the company.

The other two facilities in the Ashanti Region to benefit from the MTN support are the Kumasi South Hospital and Fomena District Hospital.

Support

Nii Mingle said other establishments in the country ought to join forces with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

He said these had been first, second and third waves of the disease in many countries, requiring that radical action is taken to contain it.

The donation, he said, was to boost the capacities of the beneficiary hospitals to deal with cases of the disease that would come to their attention.

Timely intervention

The Director of Nursing Services at KATH , Ms Georgina Afua Sam, received the items on behalf of the hospital and expressed her appreciation to the company for the gesture.

She said the donation had come at a good time and would be of good service to the hospital.

Ms Sam encouraged other institutions to also step forward and donate to the hospital and others around the country since the PPE were highly expendable.

Source: graphic.com.gh