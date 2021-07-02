15 minutes ago

Holders Asante Kotoko will come face to face with Asokwa Deportivo in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Porcupine Warriors last won the cup competition in 2017 after a 4-1 demolishing of Accra Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.

Asante Kotoko have played in 13 finals and won the title 9 times.

Aduana FC will host AshantiGold SC in an all Premier League affair while Berekum Chelsea trek to neighboring Kintampo to face Division One League side Kintampo FC.

In the Southern Zone – record champions Accra Hearts of Oak have a date with Accra Young Wise at the theatre of Dreams, Dawu. Hearts of Oak are the highest scoring club in the competition thus far scoring seven and conceding one. The Phobians beat Liberty Professionals 3-0 in the Round of 64 before smashing Windy Professionals 4-1 in the Round of 32.

Two- time winners Medeama SC return home to play Accra Great Olympics in the battle of former champions.

Elmina Sharks will face off with Division One side Tema Youth at the Nduom Park in Elmina.