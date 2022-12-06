5 hours ago

The Grand finale of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup Competition will be staged on June 17, 2023 at a yet to named Stadium.

By convention, the FA Cup Organising Committee is expected to announce a venue for this year's edition of the prestigious knockout competition following impressive final matches played at the Accra and Baba yara Stadium in the last two editions of the competition.

Before the final match, the semi-finals matches will also be played on May 13 & 14, 2023.

These were announced by the Ghana Football Association in its revised calendar for the competition.

The knockout competition will bounce back in the week of Christmas with mouthwatering Round of 64 matches scheduled to be played from December 20-29, 2022 at various match venues across the country.

Winners from this round will advance to the Round of 32 which will be played from January 20-23, 2023.

Below is the revised calendar for the MTN FA Cup competition.