7 hours ago

Wilson Arthur, the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, has confirmed that clubs participating in the 2024/25 season of the MTN FA Cup will receive improved financial rewards compared to the previous year, despite facing financial challenges.

In an interview with Channel One TV’s Football Made in Ghana, Mr. Arthur explained that although securing new sponsors has been difficult, the committee remains committed to enhancing the financial benefits for the clubs.

“It’s been difficult bringing on new sponsors,” he admitted, referencing the withdrawal of StarTimes, which previously contributed $80,000 to the competition.

This withdrawal has led to a financial deficit for the committee, yet they have managed to improve the financial package for the clubs this season.

The Round of 64 matches for the competition are set to kick off this weekend, offering exciting matchups. Nsoatreman FC, the defending champions, will be hoping to continue their strong performances as the tournament progresses.