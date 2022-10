1 hour ago

The live draw for the preliminary stage of the 2022/23 MTN FA Competition will be staged on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11am.

Clubs from the division one and division two leagues will know their opponents for the opening round of the competition after Tuesday's draw.

Winners from this round of the competition will join the Premier League clubs for the Round of 64 draw.

Media houses and participating clubs are invited to attend the draw.