2 hours ago

The draw for the round of 32 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Conference room of the Ghana Football Association.

Five Division Two sides, thirteen Premier League sides and fourteen Division One League clubs have made it to the round of 32.

In total, 61 goals were scored in regulation time in the Round of 64 Matches.

Ten Teams, Asante Kotoko, Karela FC, Skyy FC, Volta Rangers FC, AS Rences FC, Nzema Kotoko FC, Golden Kick FC, Akosombo Krystal Palace, Wa Sunta SC and Benab FC made it to the Round of 32 via penalty shoot outs

Find the qualified clubs in the attached file: