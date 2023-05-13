2 hours ago

Premier League side Dreams FC have qualified for their first ever Cup final after beating Skyy FC 2-1 in the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Sylvester Simba struck first before Huzaif Ali set them on the road to victory.

Simba opened the scoring in the 2nd minute after capitalizing on a defensive error to curl the ball into the bottom corner.

Skyy FC had the opportunity to draw level few minutes later but Baba Hamadu Musah missed from the spot.

Dreams FC added to the tally in the 18th minute after Huzaif Ali fired home from the edge of the box.

Skyy FC pulled one back in the 35th minute through Eric Antwi Konadu.

Skyy FC controlled most of the second half as they pressed for the equalizer but the Still Believe lads thwarted their effort to hold on to the lead.

The Dawu-based club will await the winner of the match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi King Faisal in the final.