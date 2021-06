48 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has returned to the the starting line up to face lower tier side Thunderbolt FC in the MTN FA Cup round of 32.

Some key players like Fabio Gama, Mudasiru Salifu have been handed rest as Andrews Appau maintains his place in the line up after his heroics against Inter Allies.

Emmanuel Sarkodie makes the line up while Solomon Sarfo Taylor is handed a reprieve with inform Evans Adomako also in the starting line up.

FULL STARTING XI BELOW: