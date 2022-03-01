19 minutes ago

Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will play host to Elmina Sharks in the Round of 16 of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Phobians who beat AshantiGold SC 10-9 in last season’s final progressed to this stage after eliminating Division One League campaigners Golden Kicks 5-2 in the Round of 32. Also in the Southern Zone – Dreams FC have been paired fellow Premier League side Legon Cities while Skyy FC clashes with Heart of Lions in the other tie.

In the Northern Zone – 2015/16 Champions Bechem United who are flyimg high in the Premier League will locks with Kumawuman United while Aduana Football Club battle Berekum Chelsea at Dormaa.

The matches will be played on the weekend of Friday 25 – Sunday 27, March 2022.