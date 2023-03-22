10 minutes ago

Premier League leaders Aduana FC have been paired with King Faisal in the quarter final stage of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup. This was revealed during the draw on Max TV on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The other pairing in the Northern Zone is between Real Tamale United and Premier League new boys Nsoatreman FC.

Dreams FC who crashed out in the semi final stage in last season's Cup competition will play against Legon Cities while giant killers and Zone Two leaders Skyy FC do battle with Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs.

Dates for the matches will be announced in due course.