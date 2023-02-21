42 minutes ago

League Champions Asante Kotoko face League leaders Aduana FC in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday.

The game will see two of the best teams in the League face each other as tickets to the quarter final stage beckons. For Aduana FC – their chances of winning the double remains a topmost priority whilst Asante Kotoko also push hard to win their first Cup title in six years. The Porcupine Warriors last won the title 2017 following an impressive 3-1 win over arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Asante Kotoko SC have won the MTN FA Cup title 9 times while Aduana FC have yet to win one despite annexing the Premier League crown twice.

The Reds were the first side to win the title three times on the spin in 1958, 1959 and 1960 after beating Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Ashanti’s to the trophy. Asante Kotoko won in 1978, 1984, 1990 (Were stripped of after being found guilty of fielding an unqualified player after beating Hearts of Oak 4-2 in the final on August 5, 1990), 1998, 2001, 2014 and 2017 when they humbled Hearts of Oak 3-1 in Tamale.

Aduana FC currently sits at the top of the betPewa Premier League with 35 points – 7 points ahead of Asante Kotoko who are in third place with 28 points.

The match which is scheduled for the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at 3pm on Sunday, February 24, 2023 will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

In other pairings, Real Tamale United will play FC Samartex at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale. Premier League side King Faisal host Division One side Steadfast FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex at Abrankese, while Nsoatreman FC welcome Debibi United to the Nana Konamansah Park.

In the Southern Zone - Liberty Professionals will travel to Dawu as guests of Dreams FC at the theatre of Dreams. The Still Believe lads who made it to the semifinal of the competition last season have the chance to make it to the last 8 after shocking Accra Hearts of Oak in the Round of 32. Agyenim Boateng Mensah’s lone goal gave Dreams FC passage to the Round of 16 having lost 3-2 to the Phobians in the semifinals last season. Dreams FC are currently on a good run after going three games without defeat in the Premier League.

Elsewhere Legon Cities have a date with Division One League side Volta Rangers at the El wak stadium in Accra.

Zone Three leaders Heart of Lions are up against Zone Two table toppers Skyy FC in the other fixture while Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs take on Kotoku Royals at the Robert Mensah stadium.

These matches will be played Saturday, February 25 – Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Find the fixtures in the attached file: