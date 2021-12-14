2 hours ago

The round of 64 draw for the MTN FA Cup tournament has been conducted with in Accra on Tuesday afternoon which has seen a lot of local derbies littered across the country.

It will see a lot of familiar faces trying to settle scores or seek revenge for defeats as King Faisal who recently disciplined city neighbours Asante Kotoko face off again.

The round of 64 draw was done taking into cognizance proximity and bringing a lot of excitement among the locals as no team will be playing outside its home region.

In the Bono zone Aduana Stars will square off against Eleven Wonders in an all Premier League clash whiles last year' s losing finalist AshantiGold SC will play against Bechem United.

Defending champions Hearts of Oak will play against new boys Accra Lions whiles Karela United also host Medeama in a tasty Nzema derby.

Below is the full draw:

Group A:

1. Sene Hotspurs v Berekum Freedom Fighters

2. Berekum Arsenals v Young Apostles

3. Wa Yassin v Bofoakwa Tano

4. Aduana FC v Eleven Wonders

5. Jinijini Eagles v Nsoatreman

6. Unity FC v Berekum Chelsea

GROUP B:

7. Dreams Tamale v Real Tamale United

8. Tamale City v Steadfast

GROUP C:

9. Bolga All Stars v Bolga FC

GROUP D:

10. Wa Sombo Free Stars v Wa Suntaa

GROUP E:

11. AshantiGold v Bechem United

12. Asokwa Deportivo v Pro Players Academy

13. Sasaamo Panin v Kwawuman United

14. King Faisal v Asante Kotoko

15. Koforidua Suhyen v First Klass

GROUP F:

16. Nzema Kotoko v Unistar Academy

17. Eleven Wise v Aboi Young Stars

18. Sekondi Hasaacas v GoldStars

19. Karela United v Medeama SC

GROUP G:

20. Swedru All Blacks v Ebusua Dwarfs

21. Skyy FC v Police Nationals

23. Elmina Sharks v Achiken FC

GROUP H:

24. Vision FC v Akosombo Krystal Palace

25. Port City FC v Dreams FC

26. Inter Allies v Kotoku Royals

GROUP I:

27. Sons of Thunder v Akatsi All Stars

28. Heart of Lions v WAFA SC

GROUP J:

28. Tema Youth v Legon Cities

29. Accra Lions v Hearts of Oak

30. Real Athletico v Great Olympics

31. Liberty Professionals v FC Nania

32. Accra City Stars v Golden Kicks