The round of 64 draw for the MTN FA Cup tournament has been conducted with in Accra on Tuesday afternoon which has seen a lot of local derbies littered across the country.
It will see a lot of familiar faces trying to settle scores or seek revenge for defeats as King Faisal who recently disciplined city neighbours Asante Kotoko face off again.
The round of 64 draw was done taking into cognizance proximity and bringing a lot of excitement among the locals as no team will be playing outside its home region.
In the Bono zone Aduana Stars will square off against Eleven Wonders in an all Premier League clash whiles last year' s losing finalist AshantiGold SC will play against Bechem United.
Defending champions Hearts of Oak will play against new boys Accra Lions whiles Karela United also host Medeama in a tasty Nzema derby.
Below is the full draw:
Group A:
1. Sene Hotspurs v Berekum Freedom Fighters
2. Berekum Arsenals v Young Apostles
3. Wa Yassin v Bofoakwa Tano
4. Aduana FC v Eleven Wonders
5. Jinijini Eagles v Nsoatreman
6. Unity FC v Berekum Chelsea
GROUP B:
7. Dreams Tamale v Real Tamale United
8. Tamale City v Steadfast
GROUP C:
9. Bolga All Stars v Bolga FC
GROUP D:
10. Wa Sombo Free Stars v Wa Suntaa
GROUP E:
11. AshantiGold v Bechem United
12. Asokwa Deportivo v Pro Players Academy
13. Sasaamo Panin v Kwawuman United
14. King Faisal v Asante Kotoko
15. Koforidua Suhyen v First Klass
GROUP F:
16. Nzema Kotoko v Unistar Academy
17. Eleven Wise v Aboi Young Stars
18. Sekondi Hasaacas v GoldStars
19. Karela United v Medeama SC
GROUP G:
20. Swedru All Blacks v Ebusua Dwarfs
21. Skyy FC v Police Nationals
23. Elmina Sharks v Achiken FC
GROUP H:
24. Vision FC v Akosombo Krystal Palace
25. Port City FC v Dreams FC
26. Inter Allies v Kotoku Royals
GROUP I:
27. Sons of Thunder v Akatsi All Stars
28. Heart of Lions v WAFA SC
GROUP J:
28. Tema Youth v Legon Cities
29. Accra Lions v Hearts of Oak
30. Real Athletico v Great Olympics
31. Liberty Professionals v FC Nania
32. Accra City Stars v Golden Kicks
