The shock of the FA cup was in full swing on sunday as Asante Kotoko were dumped out of the MTN FA Cup at the round of 64.

Asokwa Deportivo defeated a lackluster Asante Kotoko side made up of mainly fringe players.

It appears most of the fringe players did not cover themselves in glory and prove to their coach why they deserve a starting berth.

Kotoko piled on the pressure against the lower tier side and it duly paid of in the 33 rd minute when Richard Arthur converted from close range to give the porcupine warriors the lead.

After taking the lead Kotoko were content with the solitary goal but Asokwa Deportivo took the initiative to Kotoko and wasted several opportunities to have pulled parity.

But that was soon about to change as David Cudjoe grabbed the leveler for his side in added time of the first half .

Both teams went into the break level at 1-1.

But the lower tie side returned from the break the better of the two sides as they caused all sort of problem and for the Kotoko defence.

Their dominance finally paid off as David Cudjoe scored his second goal of the day and what proved to be the winner in the 65th minute.

The defending Champions were kicked back into life after the lower tier side took the lead but were unable to breakdown a resolute defense by the lower tier side.

After four minutes of added time the porcupine warriors who are the defending champions had to bow out in the round of 64.