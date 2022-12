59 minutes ago

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup Competition.

Below are the Match Officials for Round of 64;

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022

MATCH: STK STARS VRS WALEWALE CATHOLIC STARS

VENUE: DAMONGO ASTRO TURF

REFEREE: MOHAMMED BAAKO ALHASSAN

ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND SULEMANA SALAU DEEN

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN

GFA CAMERAMAN: SAANI SHAM-WUNA

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022

MATCH: BENAB VRS SOCCER 4 SOULS

VENUE: WESLEY COLLEGE PARK

REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS

ASSISTANTS: GABRIEL BOATENG AND ALHAJI ADAM MUTAAWAKIL

4TH REFEREE: ISAAC BROBBEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DARKWAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSIE ATTA

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022

MATCH: WA POWER VRS MAANA

VENUE: MALIK JABIR STADIUM

REFEREE: ALFAA BA ADEY

ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND HALILU ALHASSAN

4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME

MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISMAIL SANNI

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2022

MATCH: BOFOAKWA VRS KASSENA NANKANA

VENUE: CORONATION PARK

REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH

ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU AND JONES A. BOATENG

4TH REFEREE: MAWULI MORTEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AWUDU DZANG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU

GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: MIGHTY ROYALS VRS ARSENAL

VENUE: ADEHYEMAN PARK

REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI

ASSISTANTS: ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM AND IDDRISU NUHU ISSHAQ

4TH REFEREE: KWASI ANANE APPIAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:THOMAS OPOKU

GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2022

MATCH: LEGON CITIES VRS ACCRA LIONS

VENUE: DAWU PARK

REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO

ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR AND PAUL DEYEGBE

4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL AYEH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2022

MATCH: KRYSTAL PALACE VRS OKWAWU UNITED

VENUE: AKOTEX PARK

REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO

ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM AND ISAAC ASANTE

4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADJI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYESI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICR: DAVIS NII ATTUQUAYE CLOTTEY

GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2022

MATCH: LIBERTY PROFESSIONAL VRS ACCRA ATHLETIC

VENUE: FRED CRENTSIL PARK

REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON

ASSISTANTS: DAVID ADDICO AND BLESS AWADZI

4TH REFEREE: PETER ANSAH TEYE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANNAN LOMOTEY

GFA CAMERAMAN: JULIUS HANSEN SACKEY

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2022

MATCH: MSK ZILINA VRS KOFORIDUA SEMPER

VENUE: TEMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY

ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PETER OSEI AND DANNIEL CONNEY

4TH REFEREE: NAZEET SUMAILA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT LARYEA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NICHOLAS AKUSSAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID KPELIH

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2022

MATCH: NZEMA KOTOKO VRS FIJAI SOCCER ACADEMY

VENUE:AAK II SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFAH

ASSISTANTS: KENNETH ARMOO AND JAMES AINOOSON

4TH REFEREE: GUGGISBERG AMOYAO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKOOM

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ALEX ADU

GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022

MATCH: WAFA VRS SKYY

VENUE: GOMOA FETTEH PARK

REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY

ASSISTANTS: JOSEPH LARYEA AND NII KPORTI NARTEY

4TH REFEREE: REGINALD COLLINS AMOAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDUL KARIM OLIVER

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR

GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: R.T.U. VRS KUNBUNG BINBIEM

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: ALHASSAN ABDUL RASHID W.

ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF AND SEIDU ABDULAI

4TH REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN SEINI SEIDU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: B.A. UNITED VRS DEBIBI UNITED

VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK

REFEREE: ADAMU ABDUL RASHEED

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE AND KOFI KODUA MATHIAS

4TH REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANK AGYEI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU

GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: NATIONS VRS PAC ACADEMY

VENUE: DR KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA

ASSISTANTS: HENRY ESSEL BEDIAKO AND JOHN NYAVOR

4TH REFEREE: GEORGE S. EFFAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS DERY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: PRO PLAYERS VRS KING FAISAL

VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM

REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH

ASSISTANTS: ABDUL RAHMAN ABUGBILLA AND BEDIAKO MARFO

4TH REFEREE: BENEDICT OPPONG ANANE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG

GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: AS RENCES VRS BEST X1

VENUE: TEMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: CHARLES BULU

ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN A. GRUUGUUO AND THEOPHILUS AKUGRE

4TH REFEREE: NII COFFIE GIDEON

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NICHOLAS AKUSSAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: ALL BLACKS VRS VIPERS

VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM

REFEREE: DR. IMORO OSMAN

ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR AND EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE

4TH REFEREE: COURAGE AMPOFO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOSES ABAIDOO MENSAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO

GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: SEFWI ALL STARS VRS GOLDSTARS

VENUE: DUNS PARK

REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA

ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO AND FREDERICK DANFUL

4TH REFEREE: FRANCIS ESHUN BOAFO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL FLETCHER

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI

GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VRS NA GOD

VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM

REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR

ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND DIVINE GBOLOMOR

4TH REFEREE: ISAAC ADJANOR

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALI PLATO

GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022

MATCH: VOLTA RANGERS VRS AFLAO AGBOGBA

VENUE: HO SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: S.K. MAWULI KLU

ASSISTANTS: WISDOM TEFE AND JOSHUA ANANE

4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JACOB AMEGATSEY

GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE

DATE: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2022

MATCH: HEART OF LION VRS ADIDOME UNITY

VENUE: KPANDO SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE

ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA AND COURAGE KUEDUFIA

4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALPHONSE SENYO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC ELI ADZIE

GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: WA SUNTAA VRS CHELSEA

VENUE: MALIK JABIR STADIUM

REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU

ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI AND FESTUS N. NBANGNAN

4TH REFEREE: AMADU IBRAHIM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: TAMALE CITY VRS STEADFAST

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN

ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED AND PETER DAWSA

4TH REFEREE: UMAR ABUBAKAR SADIQ

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: DORMAA UNITY VRS ADUANA STARS

VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU II PARK

REFEREE: HASSIM YAKUBU

ASSISTANTS: KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUA AND ABDUL MUMUNI HAMDAN

4TH REFEREE: KINGSLEY K. MENSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: OPARE AKUFFO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: BAFFUOR SOCCER ACADEMY VRS NSOATREMAN

VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH PARK

REFEREE: ALI MUSAH

ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA AND SAMUEL KUSI ANTWI

4TH REFEREE: ABDUL FATAW ISHAQ KABORE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: JOSHUA NTORI

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: GOLDEN KICK VRS OLYMPICS

VENUE: TEMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY

ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY AND ATO YAWSON

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL BAAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS NUNOO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU

GFA CAMERAMAN: RICHMOND OBENG

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VRS BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM

REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM AND FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ODOOM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: DWARFS VRS KENPONG

VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM

REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH

ASSISTANTS: DORIS ESSUMAN DARKO AND MARY TEI

4TH REFEREE: BRIGHT AMEDONU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEE

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: KARELA VRS MEDEAMA

VENUE: CAM PARK

REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA AND SETH ABLETOR

4TH REFEREE: FRANCIS ANKRAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA

DATE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2022

MATCH: ASEKEM VRS DREAMS

VENUE: DR. KOFI KODUA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR

ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL AND JOSHUA ANANE

4TH REFEREE: DAVID PARKER

MATCH COMMISSIONER: OLIVERT AMOAKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG

GFA CAMERAMAN: BERNARD AGBODZA

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022

MATCH: ADJOAFOAMAN VRS SAMARTEX

VENUE: DUNS PARK

REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH

ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO AND KENNETH ARMOO

4TH REFEREE: PROSPER ACQUAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ODUM

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO

DATE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2022

MATCH: UNCLE T. VRS HEARTS OF OAK

VENUE: FRED CRENTSIL PARK, PRAMPRAM

REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN

ASSISTANTS: JAMES OSAFO AND NII KPORTI NARTEY

4TH REFEREE: ALPHONSO ATIAPA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE

LIVE ON STARTIMES