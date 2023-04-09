4 hours ago

Premier League new boys Nsoatreman FC scored in the first half to eliminate three-time finalist Real Tamale United from the MTN FA Cup. The Nsoatre lads secured passage to the semifinal following a 1-0 win at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Nsoatreman FC went into the game looking to bounce back from a disastrous run of results in recent games having won only once in their last five appearances in the betPawa Premier League.

After a fairly balanced game in the opening minutes, Philip Ofori gave Nsoatreman FC a surprising lead against the run of play through a 45th minute corner kick.

Real Tamale United switched back on immediately after halftime looking for the leveler but the visitors had Goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu to thank for making three top-quality saves to keep them in the game.

Real Tamale United let down their fans after missing numerous golden chances that came their way as Nsoatreman held on to win 1-0 on the road.

Nsoatreman will now face the winner of the game between King Faisal and Aduana FC in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup.

The newly promoted Premier League side have now qualified to their first-ever semifinal appearance in the history of the MTN FA Cup.