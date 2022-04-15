3 hours ago

Reigning MTN FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak secured their place in the semi finals of the competition after defeating lower tier side Skyy FC.

A solitary goal from Patrick Razak made the difference for Hearts of Oak after surviving a scare from the lower tier side who had two goals disallowed for various infractions.

It was a difficult game as the phobians struggled to dictate the pace of the game as at times the lower tier side pushed the champions very hard.

The first half ended goalless as both sides were unable to break the deadlock after limited opportunities in the game.

A nicely worked team move involving Gladson Awako and Afriyie Barnieh was finished off by Patrick Razak 24 minutes from time to make it 1-0 for the phobians.

Hearts have no taken the final spot in the last four as they join Dreams FC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United in the semi finals.

The defending champions will play against Dreams FC whiles Bechem United will also take on Aduana Stars in the semi finals at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The FA Cup final will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.