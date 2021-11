26 minutes ago

The 2020/21 MTN FA Cup season will kick start on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 across the country.

Matches will be played from Tuesday through to Thursday, December 02, 2021. Forty eight (48) Division One Clubs and Forty four (44) Division Two clubs across the country will play at this stage of the competition. The 18 Premier League clubs will join the winners of the preliminary stage for the Round of 64.

Find attached fixture list and dates for the Preliminary round:

