The Media Centre of MTN House, Accra will host the live draw of the Quarterfinals of the 2023/24 edition of the MTN FA Cup Competition tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The eight qualified teams will know their opponents for the quarterfinals after the draw which will begin at 11:00am.

Representatives of the qualified teams will join Sponsors MTN, GFA Officials and FA Cup committee members for the live draw.

Teams that will be in the hat for tomorrow's draw include defending Champions Dreams FC, former winners Bechem United FC, Legon Cities FC, Nsoatreman FC and Karela FC.

Other qualified teams are Skyy FC, Soccer Intellectuals FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC.

The draw will also be live on Max TV and all GFA Social media channels.