Teams who have qualified to the Round of 16 of the MTN FA cup competition no know their opponents after the draw was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 live on Max TV.

The qualified teams have been grouped into two zones (Northern & Southern) considering the locations of the teams to avoid long distance trips for matches and to have more local derbies.

Eight Premier League sides sailed through from the Round of 32 and are joined by teams from the first and second divisions for the draw.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo while AshantiGold will play against Aduana Stars in an all Premier League clash.

In the Southern Zone, Hearts of Oak will play Accra Young Wise while Medeama will face Accra Great Olympics in an all Premier League clash with Elmina Sharks will face Tema Youth.

All matches will be played between 6-8 July 2021.

Below is the full draw:

MTN FA CUP ROUND OF 16

NORTHERN

Aduana Stars vs Ashantigold

Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo

Kintampo FC vs Berekum Chelsea

Kintampo Top Talent vs Tamale City

___

SOUTHERN

Accra Young Wise vs Accra Hearts of Oak

Attram De Viser vs Legon Cities

Medeama vs Accra Great Olympics

Elmina Sharks vs Tema Youth

NB: TO BE PLAYED JULY 6-8