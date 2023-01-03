The MTN FA Cup Round of 32 draw which was held at the studios of MAX TV on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 has thrown up exciting matches for this round of the knockout competition.

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC were drawn against Dreams FC in an all Premier League tie. Premier League sides Great Olympics FC and Legon Cities FC will also face each other in another topflight encounter.

Football fans in the Brong Ahafo region will also witness a thrilling clash between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Premier League table toppers Aduana FC.

Cape Coast will also have its own share of MTN FA Cup action with rivals Cape Coast Vipers FC set to host Ebusua Dwarfs FC in blockbuster clash.

The Round of 32 games are scheduled to be played between January 20-23, 2023.