The Round of 32 draw of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup has been held today, Wednesday, March 4 at the M Plaza Hotel.

This round comes with another batch of exciting local derbies including a matchup between Venomous Vipers and Elmina Sharks in the Central region.

Medeama SC and Liberty will host King Faisal and Great Olympics respectively in the all-Premier League ties in this round while AshantiGold battle FC Sarmatex 1996 at Obuasi.

Accra Hearts of Oak will rekindle old rivalry with Okwawu United as they have been drawn to host the "asaase aban" lads in Accra.

The 2019/20 MTN FA Cup Round of 32 will be honoured from March 24-26, 2020.

The pairings are as follows:

ZONE 1 - NORTHERN, UPPER EAST/WEST AND BRONG AHAFO REGIONS

Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa Bechem United Vs Unity FC Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale United Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams

ZONE 2 - ASHANTI, CENTRAL AND WESTERN REGIONS

Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC Ashantigold Vs FC Sarmatex 1996 BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC Nzema Kotoko Vs Asokwa Deportivo

ZONE 3 - GREATER ACCRA , VOLTA AND EASTERN REGIONS

Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United Legon Cities Vs Vision FC Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA