1 hour ago

The MTN FA Cup Round of 32 match between Legon Cities FC and Phar Rangers FC will not be played this weekend due to a pending misconduct case before the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

Phar Rangers have been charged on two counts of misconduct following their letter of withdrawal for all GFA Competitions.

All matches involving Phar Rangers will not be played till the Disciplinary Committee determines the misconduct case.

All MTN Round of 32 matches will be played this weekend as scheduled.