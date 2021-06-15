1 hour ago

Matches in the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup have been scheduled for Friday, June 18 – Monday June 21, 2021 across the country.

Holders Asante Kotoko will play Thunderbolt FC at Okese Park at Ejisu in Kumasi while 10- time winners Hearts of Oak host Windy Professionals at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, June 20.

Another exciting pairing to look forward to is the tie between Heart of Lions locking and Accra Great Olympics at the Kpando Park.

