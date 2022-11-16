The draw for the Round of 64 of the 2022/ 23 MTN FA Cup has been completed with some thrilling games lined up for this stage of the knockout competition.
Two former Champions, Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United will square off in an all Premier League tie with current Premier League table toppers Accra Lions FC also set to play away to Legon Cities FC.
The draw which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Wednesday, November 16 also threw up another regional derby between familiar foes Karela FC and Medeama.
The two topflight sides have faced each other in the last three editions of the MTN FA Cup Competition.
In Accra, defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will be away to Prampram Uncle T United FC with Great Olympics also set to travel as guests to second tier side Golden Kicks FC.
Check out the full pairings of the draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 below:
Below is the full draw
NORTHERN REGION
RTU vs Kumbung Binbiem FC
STK Stars FC vs Walewale Catholic Stars
Tamale City vs Steadfast
Wa Power FC vs Maana FC
Wa Suntaa vs Berekum Chelsea
BRONG AHAFO REGION
Dormaa Unity SC vs Aduana Stars
Bofoakwa Tano vs Kassena Nan-Kana FC
Baffour Soccer Academy vs Nsoatreman FC
BA United vs Debibi United
Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Berekum Arsenals
ASHANTI REGION
Pro Players vs King Faisal
Nations FC vs PAC Academy
Benab FC vs Soccer 4 Souls
Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United
EASTERN REGION
Asekem FC vs Dreams FC
Krystal Palace vs Okwahu United
A5 Rences FC vs Best XI FC
Golden Kicks FC vs Great Olympics
Legon Cities vs Accra Lions
Liberty Professionals vs Accra Athletic
MSK Zilina FC vs Koforidua Semper Fi
Prampram Uncle T United vs Hearts of Oak
CENTRAL REGION
WAFA vs Skyy FC
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Kenpong Football Academy
Swedru All Blacks vs Venomous Vipers
Kotoku Royals vs Na God FC
WESTERN SOUTH REGION
Karela United vs Medeama
Nzema Kotoko vs Fijao Soccer Academy
WESTERN NORTH REGION
Sefwi All Stars vs Bibiani Goldstars
Adwoafoman FC vs FC Samartex 1996
VOLTA REGION
Volta Rangers FC vs Aflao Agbogba FC
Heart of Lions vs Adidome Unity Stars
