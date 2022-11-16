52 minutes ago

The draw for the Round of 64 of the 2022/ 23 MTN FA Cup has been completed with some thrilling games lined up for this stage of the knockout competition.

Two former Champions, Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United will square off in an all Premier League tie with current Premier League table toppers Accra Lions FC also set to play away to Legon Cities FC.

The draw which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Wednesday, November 16 also threw up another regional derby between familiar foes Karela FC and Medeama.

The two topflight sides have faced each other in the last three editions of the MTN FA Cup Competition.

In Accra, defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will be away to Prampram Uncle T United FC with Great Olympics also set to travel as guests to second tier side Golden Kicks FC.

Check out the full pairings of the draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 below:

Below is the full draw

NORTHERN REGION

RTU vs Kumbung Binbiem FC

STK Stars FC vs Walewale Catholic Stars

Tamale City vs Steadfast

Wa Power FC vs Maana FC

Wa Suntaa vs Berekum Chelsea

BRONG AHAFO REGION

Dormaa Unity SC vs Aduana Stars

Bofoakwa Tano vs Kassena Nan-Kana FC

Baffour Soccer Academy vs Nsoatreman FC

BA United vs Debibi United

Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Berekum Arsenals

ASHANTI REGION

Pro Players vs King Faisal

Nations FC vs PAC Academy

Benab FC vs Soccer 4 Souls

Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

EASTERN REGION

Asekem FC vs Dreams FC

Krystal Palace vs Okwahu United

A5 Rences FC vs Best XI FC

Golden Kicks FC vs Great Olympics

Legon Cities vs Accra Lions

Liberty Professionals vs Accra Athletic

MSK Zilina FC vs Koforidua Semper Fi

Prampram Uncle T United vs Hearts of Oak

CENTRAL REGION

WAFA vs Skyy FC

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Kenpong Football Academy

Swedru All Blacks vs Venomous Vipers

Kotoku Royals vs Na God FC

WESTERN SOUTH REGION

Karela United vs Medeama

Nzema Kotoko vs Fijao Soccer Academy

WESTERN NORTH REGION

Sefwi All Stars vs Bibiani Goldstars

Adwoafoman FC vs FC Samartex 1996

VOLTA REGION

Volta Rangers FC vs Aflao Agbogba FC

Heart of Lions vs Adidome Unity Stars