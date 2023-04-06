1 hour ago

Skyy FC will do battle against old foes Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in the quarter final of the MTN FA Cup at the St. Martins Park, Daboase on Sunday.

Skyy FC have been the surprised package in the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition after a scintillating display resulted in a 2-1 win against giants Heart of Lions in the Round of 16.

The Daboase based club have been very impressive across competitions as they sit at the top of their table in the Access Bank Division One League having lost only three matches in the second tier League. Skyy FC are five points clear in Zone Two and crashed Betenase United, WAFA, Karela United and Heart of Lions to reach the quarterfinal stage.

Their MTN FA Cup campaign got off to a flying start as they dispatched second tier side Betenase FC in the preliminary round before beating WAFA in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 at Gomoa Fetteh. The journey continued with an impressive 2-0 win over Premier League side Karela United in the Round of 32 before coming from behind to beat Heart of Lions 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the Kpando Park.

Exactly one-year ago, Skyy FC lost 1-0 to Accra Hearts of Oak at the quarterfinal stage and will be seeking to go a step further this time around. Patrick Razak scored the winning goal in the second half to give the Phobians a narrow win that gave them the chance to win the title for a record 12th time.

Ebusua Dwarfs are not doing too well in this seasons Access Bank Division One League but remains one of the twenty nine clubs to go all the way to the final of the FA Cup despite suffering back to back defeats to Obuasi Goldfields in 1993 and Okwahu United in 1994.

The Cape Coast lads are panting for breath in the Access Bank Division One League as they sit in the bottom half of the table with 23 points – 30 points behind Skyy FC and two points above the relegation zone.

They started the campaign with a win over Soccer Intellectuals in the preliminary round, eliminated Ebusua Dwarfs in the Round of 64 before doing away with local rials Venomous Vipers in the Round of 32 and advanced to the quarter final after a 1-0 win against Premier League basement Club Kotoku Royals in Cape Coast.

The match promises to be exciting as Ebudua Dwarfs aim to give their fans something to cheer about following a lackluster performance in the Division One League.

The match will take place at the St. Martins Park at Daboase at 3pm and stream live on the official facebook and YouTube pages of the Ghana Football Association.