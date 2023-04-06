1 hour ago

Real Tamale United have played in three FA Cup finals but the Northern giants have struggled to impress in recent times with their last Cup final ending in defeat against Asante Kotoko in 2001. The Tamale lads first played in the final in 1981 when they lost to Accra Hearts of Oak.

That notwithstanding, they qualified yet again in 1986 and suffered another defeat to two-time winners Okwahu United. The Premier League side will battle Nsoatreman FC in the quarter final of the 2022/23 competition at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Saturday.

Real Tamale United are 12th in the Premier League standings with 32 points and go into battle against newly promoted Nsoatreman FC who are seeking to make their first semifinal appearance in history.

They began the 2022/23 edition with a 4-0 win against Division One League side Kumbungu Binbiem in the Round of 64, went on to beat another lower tier side Wa Suntaa 4-1 before eliminating FC Samartex 1996 2-1 in the Round of 16.

Nsoatreman FC have been very impressive in this seasons Cup competition following victories against three second tier sides Baffuor Soccer Academy, Wamanafo Mighty Royals and Debibi United.

The Premier League debutants were off to a flying start following a 2-1 win against Baffour Soccer Academy in the Round of 64, travelled to Berekum to beat Wamanafo Mighty Royals 1-0 before doing away with Debibi United 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

There is plenty to play for as both sides aim to make history in the FA Cup. For Nsoatreman FC a semifinal appearance will do their confidence a lot of good as they soldier on with the aim of protecting their Premier League status. The Nsoatre lads are 14th in the Premier League table with 31 points – ten points behind leaders Aduana FC and three points above the relegation zone.

The 6:45pm kick off match will take place at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.