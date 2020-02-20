3 hours ago

MTN Ghana Foundation has collected over 6,000 units of blood at the 2020 annual ‘Save a Life’ blood donation exercise, exceeding its target of 5,000 units.

The annual exercise gives MTN staff, trade partners and the general public the opportunity to show love on Valentine‘s Day by donating a unit of blood to help stock various blood banks across the country.

This year’s blood donation exercise had a total of 24 donation centres in all 16 regions of Ghana.

The blood collected went directly to the National Blood Service, 37 Military Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge and respective regional Hospitals. At the end of the exercise, the following number of units were collected from the various regions:

- Greater Accra - 504

- Ashanti - 534

- Bono - 548

- Bono East - 461

- Ahafo - 218

- Upper West - 371

- Upper East - 483

- North East - 215

- Northern Region - 924

- Savannah - 167

- Volta - 353

- Oti - 64

- Eastern - 410

- Western - 225

- Western North - 202

- Central – 357



Student Volunteers from Cape Coast Technical Institute donating blood

Commenting on the blood donation Campaign, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Samuel Koranteng said the exercise was a huge success and he attributed the success of the campaign to the efforts of all blood donors who came out to donate.

He said “I will like to use this opportunity to thank all who supported in various ways to make this exercise successful. Thank you for coming to save lives by donating a unit of blood”

The MTN “Save a Life” project is an annual Valentine’s Day blood donation exercise, organized by the MTN Ghana Foundation.

This initiative gives MTN staff and other individuals the opportunity to donate blood and stock the National Blood Bank and other regional hospitals.

The project which started in 2011 was in response to calls made by the National Blood Service for voluntary contributions to replenish critically low stocks of blood. In all, over 20,036 pints of blood have been collected since it’s inception.

In recognition of its efforts, the MTN Ghana Foundation was adjudged the highest corporate blood donor in 2013, the second-highest corporate donor in 2014 and one of the highest corporate donors in 2015.

MTN Ghana Foundation is committed to brightening lives of communities across Ghana. The Foundation is hopeful that through the continuous partnership with members of the public, many lives would be saved through the exercise.

Source: myjoyonline.com