4 hours ago

MTN Ghana has announced exciting packages to delight and reward its customers as it marks 25 years of operations in Ghana.

The rewards will be executed in different ways and on different phases. Firstly, all customers get to enjoy Free 25mins talk time on their first on-net call (MTN to MTN calls) each day from 2nd to 30th of June, 2021. This promo is referred to as Good Day Ghana Promo. The second promo is dubbed the “Early Birds Rewards’, where the top Two Thousand Five Hundred customers (2500) who have been on the network since the company begun its operations in 1996 will enjoy unlimited calls on the network throughout the month of June 2021. This will be capped at 3 hours each day. Also, all 2,500 customers have been rewarded with 2.5GB of data since 2nd June 2021. This will be valid until 30th June 2021. Additionally, the top 250 customers from the 2500 list will each be rewarded with high-end devices and exclusive souvenirs in recognition of their loyalty and tenure.

Commenting on the customer rewards for the 25th anniversary celebrations, the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr Noel Kojo Ganson noted that the rewards is part of MTN Ghana’s way of appreciating customers for their loyalty over the past 25 years.

“Also recognizing the value of tenure, we have a special promotion for our top 2500 who have been with the brand through its changing phases from Spacefon to MTN. We are using this anniversary celebration to express our sincerest gratitude to them for believing in us and staying with the network all these years. Customers are not required to subscribe to any short code to enjoy the offers, they can just make their calls and MTN will take care of the cost”.

Mr. Noel Kojo Ganson hinted that following the June promotions there will be a Mega promotion where MTN will give away 25 cars to deserving customers in a 3-month long promotion. He explained that details will be shared with customers before it goes live.

As the 25th anniversary promotions run, MTN customers are advised to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who employ various tactics to defraud customers. MTN Ghana will only reach out to customers from its official line 0244300000. More importantly, none of the reward packages require subscriptions for participation. MTN promotions are not sent via a link or a promo code for customers to click or send funds to before redeeming a prize. Customers are advised to call the Toll Free number 100 or interact with customer service agents on its social media handles as follows: Twitter @MTNGhana/@AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTNGhana WhatsApp:0554300000 and 0555300000. Customers also have the choice of using MyMTN App or Email via customercare.GH@mtn.com. MTN’s call center with toll free number 100 will continue to operate 24hours and the team will be available to confirm what promotions are running.

Source MTN Ghana