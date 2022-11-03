5 hours ago

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) has described the MTN Sponsorship of the Black Stars as timely and significant that would boost the team’s preparations towards the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Minister was speaking at the announcement ceremony of the Telecommunications giant as sponsor of the Black Stars at the GFA headquarters on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The one-year deal which takes immediate effect is worth $2M and would run until January 2024.

‘’This support is timely and will significantly boost the Black Stars preparations towards achieving our target of going all the way in Qatar’’ the Yagaba-Kubore law maker said.

‘’As I have often said, there is a direct correlation between corporate sponsorship and performance in sports and in this case, the Black Stars’’.

‘’Ghana’s historic qualification and performances at the FIFA World Cup since 2006, have largely been enhanced by the support of corporate Ghana. I am confident that this latest show of faith by MTN will motivate the team to Qatar and beyond’’.

‘’It is also important for this huge investment to be put to a judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team’’ he added.