16 minutes ago

Telecom giants, MTN Ghana has presented an amount of Ghc10,000.00 cheque, hamper and airtime worth Ghc1000.00 to support this year’s Ohum Kan festival ongoing at Akyem Tafo in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The donations forms part of MTN’s immense contribution to the sustainability of Ghanaian culture and heritage.

The Area Sales Manager for the Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions, Ransford Gyan, who present the items acknowledged the importance of festivals in sustaining and promoting cultural heritage and traditions of the people whiles fostering unity and stimulating development and tourism.

He explained that MTN has consistently supported festivals including Ohum which represents the identity, culture, heritage, and tradition of Ghanaians and ultimately fosters unity and peace.

He added that MTN has therefore been supporting 22 festivals every year throughout the country including Ohum.

The chief of the Akyem-Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV on his behalf commended MTN Ghana for the kind gesture.