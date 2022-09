1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Mubarak Alhassan trained with the first team of lowe tier Spanish side Uinionista Salamanca on Saturday.

He joined the club this summer and will be keen to help them rise up the leagues.

The lower-tier side will on Sunday play against Deportivo Linares in their Primera RFEF league game and the Ghanaian could feature.

Alhassan is not the only newcomer who trained as an attacker Iván Chapela, who arrived on loan from Cádiz, was in the work session.