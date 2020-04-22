7 minutes ago

Mubarak Wakaso of Ghana during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Ghana at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban South Africa on 11 October 2016 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has apologized and withdrawn comments attributing Ghana's failure to win a major trophy on politics.

The Jiangsu Suning F.C midfielder blamed the two major political parties NPP and NDC as being behind the trophy drought at the Black Stars.

But It appears the midfielder has received a lot of bashing from the political parties forcing him into a sharp u turn.

Wakaso told Angel TV: ''I will speak the truth today. Do you know our problem about the game?

''Maybe we know but we don’t want to say it. But I think politics ruins the Blacks Stars at times. When NDC is in power, NPP doesn’t want us to win and vice versa.''

He has received the backing of former Minister for Youth ans Sports and Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency,Hon Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

But the midfielder has since apologized to the two political parties and anyone hurt by the 'blatant truth'.