2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been engaging his fans on twitter in a Q and A session and he was quizzed why he has a picture of Lionel Messi as his display picture.

The Jiangsu Suning midfielder is seen in his display picture (dp) alongside Lionel Messi during his days with Deportivo Alaves.

Wakaso says he has the legendary Barcelona captain's picture as his dp because he is proud to have palyed alongside the greatest player in the modern game.

“Proud bro, I have the same field with one of the world greatest”, the Black Stars midfield enforcer said to reply to the fan on Twitter.

The Ghanaian midfielder spent eight years in Spain playing for the likes of Elche,Villareal, Espanyol,Las Palmas,Granada,Deportivo Alaves.

Wakaso played against Lionel Messi on countless occasions during his long stay in Spain although he ended up on the losing side most of the times.