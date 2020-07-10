2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has finally departed the shores of Ghana for China where he will meet teammates of his new club Jiangsu Suning.

Despite signing for the Chinese side on a three year contract in January from Deportivo Alaves, the Ghanaian midfielder has been in Ghana due to a surge in cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights have been prohibited from entering and leaving Ghana's airspace in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 so officials of Jiangsu Sunning sought special permission from the government of Ghana as they picked their midfielder from Ghana with a private plane.

Wakaso departed Ghana on Thursday 9th July 2020 after signing for his new club way back in January.

With cases of the coronavirus pandemic easing in China, permission has been granted for contact sports like football to begin with the Chinese Super League set to start on the 25th July 2020 barring any last minute changes.

On 1 July 2020, Chinese Football Association announce that the season will resume on 25 July 2020 and 16 teams will be split into two groups in two locations, one in Dalian and the other in Suzhou. Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao are the defending champions.

Clubs have began training in anticipation of the season starting so Jiangsu Sunning had to get their new acquisitions into the team by all possible means.

Suning who finished fourth last season will be hoping to be challenging for the title with their acquositions.

Journeyman Mubarak Wakaso has played for the likes of Rubin Kazan, Celtic , Panathinaikos whiles playing for a lot of clubs in Spain with the likes Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Granada, Las Palmas and Alaves all his former clubs.