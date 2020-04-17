2 hours ago

Former Las Palmas midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has sent a message of support to the fans of his old club in Gran Canaria in these difficult times.

The Ghanaian midfielder played for Las Palmas in the 2015/2016 season and is well adored by the fans of the club.

The footballer sends an affectionate greeting to his former parish in the 2015/2016 season. "Gran Canaria, my people, you have to be at home with the family," he said.

Wakaso Murabak, who was a well-liked player for the Las Palmas fans, sends a message of encouragement to everyone because “everyone knows that we are in a difficult situation and now is the time to stay home to see if we return to the moment prior to this crisis!

The Ghanaian, who played a total of 24 games with the UD in the First Division and now belongs to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, scored only two goals with the yellows, but always enjoyed the support of the stands for his intensity on the field, which is reflected in his 13 yellow cards during that season.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2 million people worldwide with Spain recording 188,093 people with 19,613 people dying while 74,797 have recovered.

