1 hour ago

At the time most football clubs are reeling from the devastating financial impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on them, its a different story for Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

Alaves have recorded a positive balance sheet as the sale of Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso in January to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning earned them a healthy profit.

The Ghanaian midfielder was sold in the January transfer window for 4 million euros earning them some income which has boosted their balance sheet.

In the wake of the dire financial consequences the COID-19 is having on clubs that sale of Mubarak Wakaso and Guillermo Maripan has helped mitigated the impact.

Deportivo Alaves sold Guillermo Maripán to French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for a fee of 15 million euros in January.

There were also loan deals for Antonio Sivera Salvá, John Alberto Guidetti and Jorge Franco.

These transactions means the club posted a healthy income of 76.12 million euros which has helped them stay afloat financial in these trying times.