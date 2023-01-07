2 hours ago

Mudasiru Salifu made his debut for his new Saudi Arabian side Al Batin FC on Saturday, 7th January, 2023 after his move earlier this week.

The 25-year old midfielder was handed a start as his side drew 2-2 away from home against Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League game.

Paulinho grabbed a brace for the host and Al Fayha while Al Batin also scored twice through Andres Roa and Youssef Al Shammari.

Mudasiru lasted 80 minutes in the match before he was replaced by Nawa Al Shemihai.

The 25-year old midfielder shone as he put in a great shift for his side who only earned just their second point of the league season as they chase their first victory.

Al Batin have signed the Ghanaian midfielder on an initial loan deal but have an option to make the loan deal permanent if he should impress.