1 hour ago

There is good news in the camp of Asante Kotoko something which comes at a premium in recent times since the chaos of their MTN FA Cup exit at the hands of 'koko' eating Asokwa Deportivo.

Midfield mastro Mudasiru Salifu has returned from injury and is in the squad to face Bechem United on Friday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The metronome in Kotoko's midfield has been out injured since picking an injury playing against sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak last month in the match day six fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Salifu has been sorely missed by his team as the midfield has been lacking the energy and creativity in recent times.

The player resumed full scale training with his team mates and is ready and available for selection should the coach call on him.

After last week's MTN FA Cup defeat against lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo, the least the team can do to try and appease their fans is three points against Bechem United on Friday night.