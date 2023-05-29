4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has experienced relegation from the Saudi Pro League with Al Batin FC after a draw in their penultimate game on Saturday.

Deployed as a center-back, the former Kotoko player played the full duration of the match. However, Al Batin couldn't secure a victory as they settled for a 2-2 draw against Al Adalh Club in the Saudi Arabian top-flight.

Unfortunately, the draw wasn't enough to prevent Al Batin from being relegated from the Saudi top division, with one match remaining.

Al Batin took the lead through Uruguayan forward Renzo Lopez Patron, who found the back of the net in the 43rd minute. However, Al Adalh equalized in additional time of the first half through David Tijanic.

The home team regained their lead in the 67th minute with a goal from Saudi Arabian forward Youssef Al Shammari. But Al Adalh managed to level the score in stoppage time through Reinaldo Lenis.

With the draw, Al Batin's relegation from the top-flight is confirmed, and they are expected to compete in the second-tier league next season.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the league table, Al Batin has accumulated 20 points from 29 games.

Salifu joined Al Batin on loan from Kotoko for the second half of the season and has made 15 appearances so far.

Despite the relegation, Salifu's contribution and efforts on the field throughout the season are acknowledged.