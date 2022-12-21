42 minutes ago

Champions Asante Kotoko bounced back to winning ways as they came from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors who were on a two-game winless run following a draw against Legon Cities (1-1) and a 2-1 loss to Real Tamale United – put up a good display to pick the points at stake.

Black Stars goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim returned to the starting line up while Steven Mukwala partnered Georges Mfegue upfront. But it was Berekum Chelsea who shot into the lead through Emmanuel Sarpong in the 27th minute.

Asante Kotoko equalized on the half time mark as substitute Eric Zeze drilled home Steven Mukwala’s shot in the 45th minute.

Back from recess, Steven Mukwala increased the tally for Asante Kotoko in the 65th minute. The Ugandan attacker soared above everyone to head home Enock Morison’s free kick but his second goal did not account as he was flagged offside in the 86th minute.

Asante Kotoko have now climbed to the second spot with 17 points – two points behind leaders Aduana FC who are in first place with 19 points.