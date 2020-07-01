2 hours ago

NPP’s Communication Director at Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Seth Asare has thrown down the gauntlet to Member of Parliament for the area after the latter reportedly issued a “bloody threat”.

NDC MP, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak has vowed to fight and prevent what he terms as a plot by his opponents to bus non-residents into the constituency to register for a voters' ID.

He claims his team is fully aware of the conspiracy, stressing that perpetrators will have themselves to blame.

“We are aware that some people will be mobilised from different constituencies to register their names at Asawase. Our message is clear; if you are coming, just bid your families farewell because we will guard the registration exercise with our lives,” Muntaka is reported to have said.

Mr Mubarak made these comments when he addressed a press conference in Kumasi June 29.

But the NPP’s communicator in the area has called the bluff of Muntaka’s threat – after telling him to 'go to hell’ with his 'empty threats'.

“We are not deterred by his threats,” Seth Asare told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

He also accused the MP of rather conveying non Asawase residents to the town to register in the ongoing new voters’ registration.

“We [NPP] will not allow anyone who is not from Asawase to register in the area. This time around it will not happen. The youth in the area are very vigilant this time. Anyone who comes to the town must have a proof residence,” he insisted.

Earlier on Monday, there was near-chaos at one of the registration centres in the Asawase Constituency after Hon Muntaka Mubarak called for the relocation of a polling station; the Adom Drinking Spot Registration Centre.

Mr Muntaka expressed outrage over its siting, amid claims the newly created registration centre is near the residence of a Ward Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He insisted the Electoral Commission must relocate the center since it could spark unwarranted suspicions. It had to take the presence of armed police officers to restore calm.

Source: Peace FM